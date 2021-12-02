Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 15.7% over the last three years.

EVN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.61. 91,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,790. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

