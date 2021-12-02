Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.41 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $160.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $221.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $166.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

