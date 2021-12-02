Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.63.

UTZ stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.32. 574,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 0.61. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 1.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $920,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 70,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,182,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 459,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,506,523 in the last ninety days. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 18,907 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Utz Brands by 58.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Utz Brands by 21.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Utz Brands by 5.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

