Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) EVP Buys $19,340.00 in Stock

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) EVP Christopher Hanson acquired 2,000 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $19,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of IEA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 527,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,614. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The firm has a market cap of $466.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.56. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.51). During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 3.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 22.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 290.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 28.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

