$12.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to announce $12.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.96 billion and the highest is $12.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported sales of $11.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year sales of $46.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.36 billion to $46.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $47.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.28 billion to $48.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.41. 17,192,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,998,823. The stock has a market cap of $122.99 billion, a PE ratio of -22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.50. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -81.67%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

