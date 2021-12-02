$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to announce $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.51 billion. Cerner posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $5.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 601.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,574,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cerner has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

