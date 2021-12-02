Short Interest in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Grows By 48.3%

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,000 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the October 31st total of 153,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 6.4% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 104.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 170,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 87,135 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 46.1% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 20.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 224,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 38,710 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ACP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 147,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,987. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $12.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

