Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Short Interest Update

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the October 31st total of 2,150,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 837,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 471,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 172,031 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.12. 521,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.57. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.87.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently -46.51%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

