iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,600 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the October 31st total of 388,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,074,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.07. 1,332,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,109. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

