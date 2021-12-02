General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Up 45.5% in November

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in General American Investors by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 383,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in General American Investors by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in General American Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 664.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 61,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GAM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.41. 33,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,871. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.18. General American Investors has a 1-year low of $35.69 and a 1-year high of $46.75.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

