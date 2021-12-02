Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Short Interest Update

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,330,000 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the October 31st total of 4,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE GEL traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.72. 629,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,843. Genesis Energy has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $518.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.75 million. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genesis Energy will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 253.8% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Energy in the second quarter worth $116,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Energy in the second quarter worth $132,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Energy in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Genesis Energy in the second quarter worth $149,000. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genesis Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

