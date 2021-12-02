Kleros Market Capitalization Reaches $63.25 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Kleros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $63.25 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00013348 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.56 or 0.00703436 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kleros Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 618,184,315 coins. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

