Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Deming Xiao Sells 4,366 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insider Deming Xiao sold 4,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $2,444,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $247,660.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Deming Xiao sold 2,022 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $1,108,601.94.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $554.86. 14,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.51 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $520.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.23.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. National Pension Service raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 77,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $540,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,393,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

