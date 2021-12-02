Elitium Tops 1-Day Volume of $487,925.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $91.36 million and approximately $487,925.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.27 or 0.00005765 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00043607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00237933 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007782 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00087392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

