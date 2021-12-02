Axe (AXE) 1-Day Volume Hits $55,783.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Axe has a market capitalization of $158,266.30 and approximately $55,783.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.0301 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Axe has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.60 or 0.00478165 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

