BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BioVie Inc. engages in developing drug therapies for liver disease. The company’s product candidate includes BIV201, which are in clinical stage. BioVie Inc. is based in SANTA MONICA, CA. “

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of BioVie from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ BIVI traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $5.78. 52,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,301. BioVie has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIVI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BioVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BioVie by 267.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,197 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BioVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. swisspartners Ltd. increased its position in BioVie by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioVie by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

