$3.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to post $3.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.71 billion. Ball reported sales of $3.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year sales of $13.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.63 billion to $13.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.61 billion to $16.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLL shares. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.19.

Ball stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,180. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.14 and its 200 day moving average is $88.43. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ball has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 32.92%.

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,321,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ball by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 186,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 78,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after buying an additional 13,983 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

