$29.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report sales of $29.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.19 billion and the lowest is $29.27 billion. Comcast reported sales of $27.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year sales of $115.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.70 billion to $116.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $123.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $119.37 billion to $137.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

CMCSA traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.50. The company had a trading volume of 26,157,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,736,895. The company has a market capitalization of $235.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast has a one year low of $48.15 and a one year high of $61.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,322,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978,161 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,736,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,262 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,333 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

