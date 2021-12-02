Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 815,500 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the October 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 213,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $2,552,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $2,195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 12.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after acquiring an additional 55,872 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $7,500,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.19. 89,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,181. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $54.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average of $46.99.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.