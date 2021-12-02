Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $4,053,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 42.1% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 6.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC opened at $48.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

