DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $175.67

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $175.67 and last traded at $176.84, with a volume of 262667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $230.79.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOCU. Wedbush increased their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.20 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at $674,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

