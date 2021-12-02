Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000. Home Depot makes up 1.3% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 20,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.0% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot stock opened at $402.00 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $416.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $365.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.17.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

