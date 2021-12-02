Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the October 31st total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

HSDT stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $5.54. 20,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,510. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.91. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90.

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.26). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,640.44% and a negative return on equity of 227.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Helius Medical Technologies will post -7.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dane Andreeff purchased 37,500 shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 1,180.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HSDT shares. Noble Financial lowered shares of Helius Medical Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.