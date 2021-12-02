Albion Financial Group UT Boosts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $21,208,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 603.7% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UPS opened at $194.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The company has a market capitalization of $168.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.52.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

