PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 10.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in PayPal by 355.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 220,669 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 8.8% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

PYPL opened at $179.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $210.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

