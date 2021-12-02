Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 1.4% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $180.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $179.15 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $211.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.