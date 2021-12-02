Short Interest in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Drops By 40.1%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 475,900 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the October 31st total of 793,900 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 179,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,849. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $269.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.84. 89bio has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.42.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.35). On average, research analysts forecast that 89bio will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

ETNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 89bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $122,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,080. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,695,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 485,431 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 38,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

