Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases 394 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $306.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $300.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $345.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.50. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 556,634 shares of company stock worth $186,287,137. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.57.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

