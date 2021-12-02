$2.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to announce earnings of $2.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.80 and the lowest is $2.60. Align Technology reported earnings per share of $2.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year earnings of $11.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.10 to $13.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded up $22.64 on Thursday, reaching $624.93. 732,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,650. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $650.97 and its 200-day moving average is $649.35. Align Technology has a one year low of $494.45 and a one year high of $737.45.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 160.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

