PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Boosted by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

Shares of PEP opened at $160.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $166.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

