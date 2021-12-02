Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.250-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $866.25 million-$883.75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $871.59 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.490-$2.490 EPS.

VRNT traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.37. 639,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on VRNT shares. Cowen started coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.38.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $354,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $531,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Verint Systems stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,623 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

