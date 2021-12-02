BitCoal Price Reaches $0.0051 on Top Exchanges (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. BitCoal has a total market cap of $22,992.91 and approximately $6.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $239.37 or 0.00421421 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

