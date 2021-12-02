Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $56.49 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0864 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.16 or 0.00341837 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00014048 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001284 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $793.72 or 0.01397385 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,370,308,577 coins and its circulating supply is 12,078,841,424 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

