STEM CELL COIN Price Hits $0.0380 on Top Exchanges (SCC)

STEM CELL COIN (CURRENCY:SCC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One STEM CELL COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STEM CELL COIN has a market cap of $12.20 million and approximately $6,605.00 worth of STEM CELL COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, STEM CELL COIN has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00043643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.95 or 0.00237586 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007764 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00087420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

STEM CELL COIN Profile

STEM CELL COIN (CRYPTO:SCC) is a coin. STEM CELL COIN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,658,118 coins. STEM CELL COIN’s official website is www.stemcell-pj.net . STEM CELL COIN’s official Twitter account is @STEM_CELL_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StockChain is a decentralized digital currency quotation and exchange platform. By leveraging blockchain technology it intends to provide users with data uploaded from other Exchange platforms on a global scale in order to keep an updated database. StockChain will allow their users to perform cross-platform concentrated trading and a reward fund will also be available. StockChain Coin is an Ethereum-based token developed by the StockChain. The SCC token can be used on the platform as a medium of exchange for either buying, rewarding or crowdfunding. Furthermore, in all of the transactions, Stockchain users will be given discounts on any service fee if it's paid with SCC. “

Buying and Selling STEM CELL COIN

