Kevin M. Collins Purchases 9,000 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Stock

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) President Kevin M. Collins purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.00. 7,089,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,696,344. The firm has a market cap of $935.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.00%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 182,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 18,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 17.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 431,486 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 211.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 251,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 170,555 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 97.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 332,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 163,861 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.