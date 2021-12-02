Kevin M. Collins Purchases 9,000 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Stock

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) President Kevin M. Collins purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Invesco Mortgage Capital stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.00. 7,089,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,696,344. The firm has a market cap of $935.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $4.60.
Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 182,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 18,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 17.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 431,486 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 211.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 251,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 170,555 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 97.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 332,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 163,861 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
About Invesco Mortgage Capital
Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.
