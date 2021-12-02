Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Director Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 15,000 Shares

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $78,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 18th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 6,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $32,880.00.
- On Monday, September 20th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 4,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $22,880.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.21. 4,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,259. The company has a market capitalization of $80.42 million, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55.
About Lifeway Foods
Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.
See Also: Current Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.