Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Director Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 15,000 Shares

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $78,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

On Thursday, November 18th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 6,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $32,880.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 4,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $22,880.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.21. 4,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,259. The company has a market capitalization of $80.42 million, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Lifeway Foods at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.