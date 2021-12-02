Analysts Anticipate Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Post $1.16 EPS

Brokerages expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.12. Jack Henry & Associates posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.14 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.15. 673,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.93. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 346.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

