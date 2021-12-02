APENFT Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (NFT)

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. APENFT has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $330.61 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, APENFT has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One APENFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00043643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.95 or 0.00237586 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007764 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00087420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About APENFT

NFT is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling APENFT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

