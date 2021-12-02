Realio Network (RIO) Market Capitalization Reaches $9.18 Million

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $9.18 million and approximately $241,552.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00063506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00071386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00095131 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,502.15 or 0.07926265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,029.45 or 1.00403253 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00021323 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

