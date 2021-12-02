Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $82.00. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock. Marvell Technology traded as high as $79.72 and last traded at $78.50, with a volume of 610139 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.95.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,829 shares of company stock worth $26,737,256. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $336,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

About Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

