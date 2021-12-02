Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Short Interest Update

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 780,300 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the October 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 3.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,644,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 119,567 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 49.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 44.8% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.75. 1,289,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,517. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.97 million, a PE ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 1.02.

GSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered Golden Star Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golden Star Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

