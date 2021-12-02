Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Short Interest Down 38.3% in November

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the October 31st total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of FFLWF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.42. 97,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,627. Fire & Flower has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73.

Get Fire & Flower alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Fire & Flower in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale Distribution, Digital Platform, and Corporate. The Retail and Wholesale Distribution segments offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces where the sale of cannabis is legal.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.