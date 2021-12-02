Short Interest in Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Rises By 44.5%

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,537,200 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the October 31st total of 1,064,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 768.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBNXF traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $17.45. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.92. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on GBNXF. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.