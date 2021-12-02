AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Steven W. Kohlhagen Sells 1,500 Shares

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.87. 840,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,155. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.96 and a 1-year high of $143.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AME. Loop Capital began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,037,000. abrdn plc grew its position in AMETEK by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,596,000 after acquiring an additional 214,370 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in AMETEK by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

