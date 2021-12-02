Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) COO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.12, for a total transaction of $717,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

VRSN traded up $2.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $240.70. The company had a trading volume of 36,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,059. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 0.85. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $248.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.67.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in VeriSign by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 478,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,042,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in VeriSign by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its stake in VeriSign by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 54,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.