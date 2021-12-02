Alwyn Dawkins Sells 1,043 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total value of $332,351.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IT traded up $11.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $318.51. 492,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,983. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.61. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $149.74 and a one year high of $368.99.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 553.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.