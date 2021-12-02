Alwyn Dawkins Sells 1,043 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total value of $332,351.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of IT traded up $11.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $318.51. 492,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,983. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.61. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $149.74 and a one year high of $368.99.
Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 553.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gartner Company Profile
Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.
