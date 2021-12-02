Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) CFO Buys $1,008,260.00 in Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) CFO John A. Olin purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:WAB traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,460. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $97.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.07 and its 200-day moving average is $86.94.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on WAB shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,381,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $854,424,000 after buying an additional 2,160,850 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 11.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 199,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after buying an additional 20,825 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter worth about $11,066,010,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 151,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 138,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.
