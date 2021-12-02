Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) CFO Buys $1,008,260.00 in Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) CFO John A. Olin purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:WAB traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,460. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $97.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.07 and its 200-day moving average is $86.94.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WAB shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,381,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $854,424,000 after buying an additional 2,160,850 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 11.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 199,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after buying an additional 20,825 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter worth about $11,066,010,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 151,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 138,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

