Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. Walmart reported earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $73,352,910.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 544,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $81,134,842.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,391,425 shares of company stock valued at $781,409,912 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.61. 588,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,102,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.11 and a 200-day moving average of $143.46. The firm has a market cap of $378.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.62.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

