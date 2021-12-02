KS Aktiengesellschaft (KPLUY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: KPLUY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/15/2021 – KS Aktiengesellschaft had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/15/2021 – KS Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/12/2021 – KS Aktiengesellschaft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

11/12/2021 – KS Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/15/2021 – KS Aktiengesellschaft had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/14/2021 – KS Aktiengesellschaft had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/13/2021 – KS Aktiengesellschaft had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

KS Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $9.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.47.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.