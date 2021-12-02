Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.980-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $630 million-$680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $657.81 million.Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.000-$4.200 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $7.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $113.14 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $638,526.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total value of $76,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,127 shares of company stock worth $3,812,800 in the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

